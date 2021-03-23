Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday that all Georgians ages 16 and older will be available for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday, March 25.
The expansion arrives as Georgia is poised to obtain another jump in weekly vaccine shipment, due largely to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The new vaccine shipment boosted the state's allotment this week to 450,000 doses, which is expected to result in an increase in vaccine administration, according to the governor.
Kemp said at the news conference that Georgia expects another boost in vaccine doses from the federal government next week, but he was unsure how much more the state would get.
“This is our ticket back to normal,” Kemp said. “We’re getting closer to that point every single day.”
Kemp also mentioned he is due to receive his first vaccine dose on Friday, and he has been speaking with former University of Georgia football player Champ Bailey to raise awareness in Georgia regarding the feasibility — and value — of getting the vaccine.
“I just want to encourage everybody to get the vaccine,” Kemp said. “We’re seeing this across the country, but especially in the South, we’re seeing vaccine hesitancy … There should not be hesitancy. This is a medical miracle.”
Georgia health authorities are racing against the clock to vaccinate as many people as possible before new coronavirus strains take hold, possibly making the disease more infectious and reinfecting people who have recovered from the first COVID-19 strain in Georgia.
College students are a wide community of Georgians who are also eligible for the vaccine. The University System of Georgia has over 340,000 students, and the University of Georgia announced on Tuesday that it is ready to vaccinate more students.
Amid vaccine skepticism in rural Georgia, Kemp said officials distributed 70% of the state’s vaccine doses that are allocated weekly to metro Atlanta locations due to the higher population and demand.
The aim is to vaccinate people who might have difficulty traveling to other locations, especially African American and Latino people. Officials have confirmed they will focus on a number of outreach programs to those groups. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts pointed out that vaccine rates for certain populations are disproportionately lower than for the rest of Georgia's population.
State officials have set up nine mass vaccine centers in Atlanta, Macon, Albany, Savannah, Columbus and Waycross, as well as Bartow, Washington and Habersham counties.
"Confirm your spot in line as quickly as possible," Kemp said.
Even if they do not fulfill the governor's qualifying requirements, Georgians can pre-register for a vaccination appointment at myvaccinegeorgia.com. They will be contacted and arranged for an appointment once they have qualified.