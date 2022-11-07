Gov. Brian Kemp made a campaign stop at the Hadden Estate at Damn Good Dawg Farms in Watkinsville, Georgia, on Friday afternoon. With Election Day coming up and early voting ending, he was joined by fellow Republicans including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to critique his Democratic opponent, Stacey Abrams and underscore his achievements as governor.
First Lady Marty Kemp and two of their three daughters were also there and stepped off his campaign bus alongside him.
Kemp leads his opponent, Democrat Stacey Abrams, by slightly over seven points as of Nov. 4, according to a FiveThirtyEight poll, which compiles multiple polls for an average. Kemp condemned Abrams for her scrutiny of his decision to reopen the state during the COVID-19 pandemic and her as a gubernatorial candidate.
Christie echoed Kemp’s concerns and knocked Abrams’ reputation. He brought up Abrams’ celebrity endorsements, which he said will not help with voter turnout since many celebrities in support of Abrams, such as Oprah and Mark Ruffalo, are not Georgia residents.
“I like how much she loves being famous,” Christie said.
Christie, who said he has been coming to Georgia for 12 years to support Republican candidates, commended Kemp for his “smart, conservative, brave leadership.”
Kemp highlighted his record from his previous term: he was the first governor nationally to reopen businesses and one of the first to bring kids back into the classroom following the COVID-19 lockdown, he said.
He also said the state has the lowest unemployment rate in Georgia’s history, which was reported at an all-time low of 2.8% for September from Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, gives resources to law enforcement and fights against high inflation. The incumbent governor says he is also working against President Joe Biden’s policies.
The Red & Black asked Kemp how he would work across the aisle if Sen. Raphael Warnock was reelected, as polls show Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker neck-and-neck.
“That’s what I’ve been dealing with for the last two years, so we’ll keep doing the same thing I’m doing now, is just fighting for the people of our state,” Kemp said.
When talking to the crowd of about 100 people, both Kemp and Christie pushed for people to get out and vote.
“People will come up to you and say, ‘You’re voting for Kemp?” Christie said. “You’ll say, “Not only am I voting for Kemp, I know him. I’ve looked him in the eye. I’ve taken his measure as a man, and I believe in him.”