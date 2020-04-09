Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday he is extending Georgia’s shelter-in-place order to April 30, to stay in line with the current duration of the federal shelter-in-place order.
Kemp said in a press release the same day he is extending Georgia’s state of emergency to May 13.
The extension will allow more resources to reach communities and frontline workers in need, Kemp said.
Kemp also signed an executive order to suspend short-term vacation rentals through April 30. Kemp said he will not close down beaches or state parks unless people disobey social distancing guidelines.
Church congregations will be specifically addressed later this week. Kemp said he “hopes he doesn’t get in a position” where he has to shut down churches.
There are 10,566 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 379 deaths in Georgia as of Thursday at noon, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There will be increased reports on the racial demographics of COVID-19 patients to analyze for correlations, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner, said. Race is unknown for about 62.7% of confirmed cases, according to DPH statistics. The DPH reports that, of the known cases, about 20.6% are black, 15.3% are white and 1.5% are “other.”
Kemp said he believes the Georgia government is doing everything it can to get personal protective equipment supplies to health care facilities before they run out of supplies.
Kemp encouraged Georgians to support farm families and agriculture businesses by purchasing Georgia-grown produce. He asked federal partners to keep agriculture facilities in mind when creating a phase four stimulus package.
Labor Commissioner Mark Butler and his team processed a record number of unemployment claims in the past two weeks, Kemp said. He said the Georgia government is doing everything they can to process unemployment claims in a timely manner.
Kemp’s staff has stayed in contact with educational leaders across the state and Georgia's School Superintendent Richard Woods to help districts prepare and develop guidelines to facilitate distance learning. On April 1, Kemp closed all K-12 public schools for the rest of the academic year.
Kemp said he has increased access to resources to the most high-risk communities. He signed an executive order to have more aggressive infection control in long-term care centers and laid out guidelines.
