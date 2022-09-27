Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for all counties in Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian, according to a press release sent on Tuesday afternoon. The state of emergency is effective Thursday at 7 a.m.
Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds throughout the state as it moves into Georgia on Friday and exits on Sunday, the release said.
“Ian is now a Category 3 hurricane moving north at roughly 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. Further strengthening is expected, with Ian forecast to reach Category 4 status before slowly weakening tonight and during its expected landfall tomorrow and Thursday over west-central Florida,” the release said.
The hurricane is expected to affect southeastern Georgia as a tropical storm or depression, the release said, bringing heavy rainfall. Although meteorologists are unsure of Ian’s path following Friday, winds of over 40 mph are a possibility statewide Friday and Saturday, according to the release.
Athens is forecasted to receive showers throughout the weekend.
“Damaging winds will be possible statewide, even well away from the center of the storm, and downed trees and powerlines are possible statewide on Friday and Saturday. Widespread rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is also possible statewide, with 4 to 6 inches or more forecast in Southeast Georgia. Flash flooding, power outages, and other dangerous situations are possible, especially in Southeast Georgia,” the release said.
The state of emergency will expire at midnight on Friday, Oct. 28.