On May 5, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill creating the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission, which will serve as an oversight mechanism for district attorneys and solicitors-general across the state.
SB 92 established the PAQC, an eight member committee with the authority “to investigate alleged misconduct by district attorneys and solicitors-general and discipline, remove, or cause the involuntary retirement of those who meet the conditions for removal,” according to a press release from the governor's website.
The bill lists the following grounds for removal or involuntary retirement: mental or physical incapacity that interferes with ability to perform and is likely permanent, willful misconduct, willful and persistent failure to carry out statutory duties, conviction of a crime involving moral turpitude, conduct that brings the office into disrepute or knowingly authorizing or permitting an assistant district attorney or solicitor-general to perform any of the listed acts.
“The creation of the PACQ will help hold prosecutors driven by out-of-touch politics than commitment to their responsibilities accountable and make our communities safer," Kemp said in the release.
The bill also establishes the requirement for district attorneys and solicitors-general to review and make a prosecutorial decision for every case with probable cause. It also declares that failure to perform statutory duties constitutes grounds for recall of a district attorney or solicitor-general.
The bill is widely believed to target Athens-Clarke County District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez, among others. Gonzalez said last year she would not plan to prosecute certain drug offenses or abortion-related crimes. Gonzalez’s office has also grappled with a high turnover rate of prosecutors, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Rep. Houston Gaines, who represents Athens, was a supporter of the bill.
“That’s the whole point of this bill, is to restore public safety in places where you have rogue district attorneys who simply are not doing their job,” Gaines said to the Associated Press.