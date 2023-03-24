On Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 140 into law. The bill prohibits “certain surgical procedures for the treatment of gender dysphoria in minors from being performed in hospitals and other licensed healthcare facilities” in the state.
The state Senate sent the bill to Kemp on Wednesday, according to the Georgia General Assembly website.
The bill prohibits certain gender-affirming treatments including hormone replacement therapy and sex reassignment surgeries in minors.
SB 140 contains exceptions, including medically necessary sex reassignment treatments for medical conditions other than gender dysphoria, treatment for individuals with sexual development disorders, and partial androgen insensitivity syndrome. It allows for the continued treatment of minors who have begun hormone replacement therapy prior to July 1.
The bill had 22 sponsors from a variety of districts. It was sponsored in the House by Representative Josh Bonner, a Republican from the 73rd district.
On Tuesday, president of the Athens Pride and Queer Collective Danielle Bonanno and supporters from the Athens Nurses Clinic and University of Georgia Health Center spoke at the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission meeting about obtaining funding for APQC and gender-affirming care in Athens. Speakers highlighted the positive mental health impacts of gender-affirming care.