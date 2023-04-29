On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp visited Athens to sign the Coleman-Baker Act into law.
The bill, which passed unanimously in the Georgia House and Senate, provides $5.4 million toward solving cold-case homicides in the state by establishing a unit dedicated to solving cold cases within the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Kemp signed the bill into law at the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse, where he was surrounded by family members of murder victims, according to the Athens Banner-Herald, including family of the act’s namesakes.
Tara Louise Baker was murdered in her Athens apartment in 2001. The act’s other namesake, Rhonda Coleman, was murdered in Hazlehurst, Georgia in 1990.
Cameron Jay Harrelson, host of the Classic City Crime Podcast, which covered Baker’s case extensively, was in attendance. Athens State Rep. Houston Gaines, who sponsored the bill, was also at the signing, according to the Banner-Herald.