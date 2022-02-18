On Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 890, a bill proposing a redistricting map drawn by Rep. Houston Gaines and the three other Republican members of the Athens delegation to the Georgia General Assembly, into law.
The bill has brought controversy for drawing three progressive sitting commissioners and a large number of residents from their current districts. Rep. Spencer Frye, the only Democrat among the Athens delegation, drew an alternative map that ultimately did not make it into law. On Jan. 20, seven commissioners held a rally outside of city hall to protest the Republican-proposed map.