Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday he would extend Georgia’s public health state of emergency to May 13, according to a press release.
State House Speaker David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said in the release that the extension was necessary, and they will not request a special legislative session that was tentatively scheduled for April 15.
“This measure will allow us to continue to deploy resources to communities in need, lend support to frontline medical providers and keep preparing as we brace for potential patient surge in our healthcare facilities,” Kemp said in the release.
Last week, Kemp issued a shelter-in-place order that went into effect April 3. The order requires anyone in the state to stay home, with some exceptions. Exceptions include making certain essential trips, such as obtaining food or seeking medical services.
