Ten candidates, four moderators and one whirlwind night in Atlanta. In case you missed it, here are five takeaways from the fifth Democratic debate hosted at Tyler Perry Studios on Nov. 20.

1. Climate change on the debate stage

Candidates made sure to include climate change in their discussions on Wednesday night despite only a few questions from the moderators on the subject.

Environmentalist billionaire Tom Steyer used this moment to his advantage. Steyer announced he would make the environment his top priority in foreign and domestic policy, and criticized candidates who failed to acknowledge its importance.

“I would declare a state of emergency on day one,” he said.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Sen. Bernie Sanders highlighted flaws within the fossil fuel industry. While Gabbard explained ‘hyper partisanship” was to blame, Sanders said the industry is “criminally liable.”

2. The heartbeat of Atlanta

The end of the debate centered on reproductive rights. The topic is especially relevant in Georgia, where the “heartbeat bill” passed that greatly restricts when women can get abortions. The bill has since been blocked by a federal judge.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Amy Klobuchar acknowledged the importance of the issue for the entire Democratic Party.

Sanders explained that in order to combat “the hypocrisy of conservatives” who call for smaller government, it is up to women to control their bodies, not politicians.

No candidate expressed support for the bill, and the debate’s soundstage venue was an appropriate backdrop for the conversation.

The bill hit the national spotlight because of backlash from the entertainment industry. Some celebrities and producers announced plans to boycott the state if the abortion restrictions passed, something that wasn’t ideal for a state billing itself as the Hollywood of the South.

3. No guns

With the absence of former Rep. Beto O’Rourke from the debate stage, gun violence policies were also noticeably nonexistent.

Sanders, Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang briefly mentioned gun violence in America and the party’s opportunity to galvanize support around the issue.

“We should have talked about gun violence,” Warren said in her closing statement.

Since the last debate in Oct. 15, there have been at least three shootings in California alone. Five people were killed at a Halloween Party in Orinda, two students were killed at a high school in Santa Clarita and four people were killed watching a football game in Freshno.

4. Healthcare, student loan debt

Candidates continue to disagree on the Medicare for All plan, with former Vice President Joe Biden taking a more moderate stance than Warren and Sanders, but they didn’t spend long discussing this divisive issue.

Student loan debt didn’t get much air time either.

Warren said implementing her plan for loan forgiveness would help close the wealth gap between black and white Americans. She wants to cancel debt based on income.

All candidates have some plan to alleviate student loan debt, though their plans weren’t argued on stage. Candidates either have some form of cancellation based on income like Warren or have other plans to forgive the debt, such as through employers or refinancing. Sanders wants to cancel student loan debt completely.