In a reality in which a global pandemic didn’t grind the nation to a halt, Kirrena Gallagher would have spent her spring garnering support for her school board campaign.
Instead, she’s spending a few mornings a week volunteering at the pick-up locations for the Clarke County School District meal distribution service and calling voters on the phone instead of meeting in person.
Gallagher is running for the District 2 seat on the board of education, the only board of education race that has more than one candidate. Mary Bagby, who has applied twice for appointment to the District 2 seat in the past year, also has her name in the race.
Gallagher is excited to have an opponent because she said District 2 is historically underrepresented.
The District 2 position has had multiple vacancies in the past two years. Long-time board member Vernon Payne resigned because of medical issues in January 2019 after 40 years in the position. Frances Berry was appointed the next month but resigned later that year.
The board then appointed Antwon Stephens in January of this year. He announced he would run for a full term after a series of investigations found the 23-year-old had a history of possible campaign violations.
Stephens endorsed Gallagher when he announced he would not run for the full term. Gallagher said she decided to run partially because of the controversy surrounding the board recently.
“I kept waiting on someone else to do something that I felt confident I could do,” Gallagher said. “I really want to have an impact on future decision making.”
Since Payne’s absence, Asynaka Lyon, a friend of Gallagher and client advocate for nonprofits, said he wanted Gallagher to run for the position.
“District 2 is a unique situation in which you really have to understand all of it to represent it well,” said Lyon, who grew up in the district. “Kirenna understands it.”
Lyon has known Gallagher for about four years, constantly running into her through his own community work with nonprofits. She has “tunnel-vision for what’s best for the students” which would make her a good board member, Lyon said.
Though she doesn’t work in the Clarke County School District, Gallagher has stayed involved through volunteering and attending board of education meetings. She was recently hired as a neighborhood leader, a new county position funded by the $4 million prosperity package passed by the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission in June 2019.
She volunteers as a liaison between people in the community and board members or school administration, helping answer parent’s questions or directing them to who they should ask.
Lyon said Gallagher is a community staple who everyone knows.
“From the day I met her, she’s always been an amazing advocate for students,” Lyon said. “She’s the most involved parent I’ve ever met.”
She’s also served on the CCSD Parent Advisory Board.
Her oldest son is a sophomore at Cedar Shoals High School, and her youngest son is in seventh grade at Coile Middle School.
As a parent who has been highly involved with the school district, Gallagher is passionate about increasing parent engagement opportunities if she gets elected to the board. She wants to expand community learning in order to provide holistic education to the students of the district.
“I want to empower parents to be more engaged and informed,” Gallagher said. “At some point, it doesn’t matter how good we do as a district because students still have to come home.”
If elected, Gallagher wants to work to improve communication and transparency on the board, pointing to some of the more heated board meetings of the past few months.
“The board needs to be a united front in public on taboo issues,” Gallagher said. “We can fight behind closed doors but what we’re not going to do is stress the residents out with fighting.”
Gallagher said she hopes to continue the work the board has done to create a more understanding approach to discipline by working with students in a productive way. She always wants to continue creating opportunities for students of all backgrounds to succeed and closing the racial achievement gap.
