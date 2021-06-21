A demolition review has been scheduled for the historic Athens restaurant, The Varsity. The owners of the restaurant — the Gordy family — recently applied for a demolition permit likely to tear down the property. The move does not come as a surprise to those familiar with the Gordy family, who have purchased other historic properties in the area.
In Athens-Clarke County, if a property is 50 years or older or an individually listed property, the owner can apply for a demolition review, in which the elected official who represents that district can choose to approve it or hold it for a period of time to discuss the plans for the property. However, it can only be delayed and not outright denied.
“The Gordy family, who own that block where The Varsity is located, haven’t exactly been secretive about the fact that they’re interested in partnering with the developer to do something different on that property,” said Assistant Planning Director Bruce Lonnee.
Lonnee said the Gordy family has been buying up property around the restaurant since 2017. In 2018, they requested to rezone The Varsity to expand and redevelop it. The family also applied for a demolition permit to tear down the Mack-Burney House on Reese Street, a historic home that housed two generations of distinguished Black educators and the second Black dentist in Athens.
Following backlash from residents, The Athens Clarke County Mayor & Commission prevented this by getting the family to agree to turning over the Mack-Burney House and three other houses on the street to Athens Land Trust to be used as affordable housing. The commission also approved an overlay zone for the block surrounding The Varsity, which allows the family increased residential density, but with new limiting guidelines that ensure the area attracts a variety of tenants and maintains its residential aesthetic.
District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link, who represents the area, delayed the issuance of the permit to discuss the demolition. The demolition review period takes no more than 90 days, and after the period is up, the owner has a demolition permit for six months.
In May, The Varsity leadership team released a statement regarding the demolition saying they cannot comment on the plans for the Athens location because they are “constantly evolving operations at the Varsity.”
The Varsity has long been a landmark of Athens. Established as the second The Varsity location in 1932 directly across from the Arch, the location has moved around a few times before settling to its current location on W. Broad Street, where it’s been for 56 years. The classic, 1950’s-esque diner also holds historical significance — it was the location for desegregation protests in 1963 and 1964, sometimes with counter-protests from the Ku Klux Klan. The protests continued until the restaurant finally agreed to integrate.
“There are plenty of folks living around here that still think of it as the new spot for The Varsity. It doesn’t change the fact that people have an emotional connection with that property,” Lonnee said. “But it is different in that way, that it's been in other places. There may be another life for The Varsity somewhere here in town and I sure hope so. But it's really something only the Gordy family and their development group can answer.”