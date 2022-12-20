Athens-Clarke County firefighters responded to the second fire in eight days at 325 Tallassee Road. A fire broke out Sunday evening involving a metal-framed structure, according to an ACC Fire and Emergency Services news release.
When firefighters were dispatched, there were heavy fire conditions and they weren’t able to conduct a search for possible victims. Nate Moss, the department’s support services battalion chief, told The Red & Black on Tuesday that a search has since taken place and no victims were found.
Firefighters remained at the scene overnight on Sunday and well into Monday. The remaining spot fires weren’t extinguished until around 3 p.m. on Monday, according to Moss. Moss said as of Tuesday afternoon, some smoldering fires are still ongoing in the building where the fire was located. These pose no danger to the surrounding woods or area and are being checked on periodically, Moss said.
The fire's origin and cause is undetermined, according to Moss, but preliminary searches by local investigators found evidence of several small camp and trash fires. State investigators will join local investigators this week to determine the origin and cause, Moss said.
A fire in a different building at 325 Tallassee Road was reported on Dec. 10. A human element is suspected to have played a role in each fire, though this isn’t confirmed, according to Moss.
The fire on Sunday was able to be contained to the property, and no injuries were reported, Moss said. The only damages sustained were to the building and the contents in and around it.