On Nov. 8, Georgia voters will cast their ballots in the midterm election, which includes the gubernatorial race between Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. Also on the ballot is the U.S. Senate seat race, between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
As Georgia has become a battleground state in recent years, more eyes are on the state as voters aim to make their voices heard at the polls. The Latinx vote in particular is coveted by both Democrats and Republicans, as Hispanics and Latinos are among one of the fastest-growing populations in Georgia and nationwide.
The Red & Black asked Latinx students at the University of Georgia how and why they were voting. Here is what they said.
Increased engagement
Olga Diaz-Nasser, a fourth-year public relations major at UGA, said that she has noticed the recent uptick in campaign messaging, especially toward Latinx voters.
“I feel like with this midterm, I’ve been a little more engaged in keeping track of everyone’s campaigns. With a gubernatorial race, I feel like it’s really important to keep track of how that’s going and depending on how that goes, we could see a very different Georgia in the future,” Diaz-Nasser said.
Diaz-Nasser is from Alpharetta, Georgia, and voted during the early voting period in her hometown, although she recognizes that not everyone has a smooth experience at the polls.
“I am very privileged to have had such an easy opportunity, like the place where I went to vote was a five-minute drive from my house, and the line wasn’t very long,” Diaz-Nasser said. “And I know that is not what a lot of voters encounter.”
For the community
Jacki Lira, a junior advertising major, planned to vote soon as well. As a Mexican-American, Lira is especially mindful of those in the Latinx community who are ineligible to vote due to unique citizenship status.
“I feel like it’s very important for me to cast my vote, especially considering that … other people don’t have the access to vote, especially those coming from a Mexican household. And that’s just the reality for many people,” Lira said.
Lira is involved in a variety of service organizations on and off campus, including U-Lead Athens, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping undocumented and under-documented immigrant students in Athens-Clarke County pursue higher education.
She says that immigration is a big issue for her when voting on politicians, as she “definitely recognizes” the many obstacles that undocumented individuals face in the U.S and Georgia. DACA students or students without citizenship are unable to attend UGA, Georgia Tech and Georgia College and State University. For all other USG schools, these students must pay out-of-state tuition, even if they graduated from a Georgia high school.
“[These students] want to contribute their experiences to these spaces, but [those] institutions won’t allow them to, and that’s not talked about either,” Lira said.
Voting for the future
Mercedes Martínez, a junior elementary education major and also a first-time voter, sees her vote as a way to make a change that uplifts everyone, not just herself.
“I think it’s important to research both sides of the ballot … Understanding [what] each candidate is representing, and not necessarily just seeing what you agree with, but what is the best decision for the whole state or the whole country, depending on what you’re voting on,” Martínez said.
Martínez said K-12 schools in Georgia and across the country are dealing with staff shortages, gun violence and low funding. She cited those issues as important to her when deciding who to vote for.
“I’m an elementary education major, so having politicians who really understand the importance of education and stand up for that is a really critical point for me,” Martínez said. “People who will vote to keep schools safe — especially right now in this polarized climate — people who will work towards eliminating gun violence … There needs to be policies in place that make students feel safe at school, and make them want to go to school.”
Martínez, whose mother is Spanish and father is Colombian, said that Latinx representation is important not just politically but also socially.
“I’m from Forsyth County, and we have a growing Hispanic population there. One of the issues we’re dealing with in the Forsyth County School System is the implementation of the DEI plan,” Martínez said. “And that’s something that's really important to me as a Hispanic person is to have that aspect of diversity, equity and inclusion in our schools for students to learn.”
With this issue in mind, Martínez also stresses the importance of paying attention to local elections as well as the big-ticket senatorial and gubernatorial races.
“The governor and the senator runs are super important but the local ones, with the school district board members and county commissioners and things like that, are also equally important,” Martínez said.