Athens’ LatinxFest, one of the local highlights of Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month, was originally planned for Oct. 1, but has since been postponed until Oct. 30. The annual downtown festival showcases local Latinx performers, musicians and businesses.
Dignidad Inmigrante en Athens, an Athens-based nonprofit organization focused on immigration’s cultural and economic impact, is in charge of LatinxFest and said on its Facebook page that the postponement was due to the paperwork for the permit being turned in late. According to the post, this was due to rising COVID-19 case numbers reported by the city at the time.
Lizette Guevara, the communications liaison for LatinxFest, said that she made the decision to postpone the event following difficulties with leadership logistics at DIA and COVID-19 concerns from the city.
“I’m a member of Dignidad Inmigrante, but I only started helping out with LatinxFest this year. Previously, it had been Audey Lee who had been co-coordinator with Beto Mendoza for the festival. But this year she had to step back due to personal issues, so I’m just helping fill that role,” Guevara said.
The change in personnel made it difficult for LatinxFest to get up and running. With the departure of Audey Lee, the organizers of LatinxFest could not get their paperwork in on time for the event to take place on Oct. 1.
Beto Mendoza, also known as singer-songwriter Beto Cacao, said he is the co-founder and co-coordinator of LatinxFest.
Mendoza said that the city was unable to give them an event permit in time for the original date due to following advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The COVID-19 rates were too high 24 days before the festival began, he said.
Instead, ACCGov offered to re-evaluate the COVID-19 level and their ability to grant an event permit seven days before LatinxFest was originally set to take place, Mendoza said. The short timeframe would have complicated the festival’s relationship with vendors and performers, he said.
“They offered us to wait seven days before the festival but vendors, our vendors, they cannot wait for confirmation because they have maybe other events they can attend and they have to prepare either food or other stuff for the festival with more than a week in advance,” Mendoza said. “Performers in Hispanic Heritage Month, is a really busy time for them, so they need to know that that’s when the festival would happen.”
Other events were held in September without similar COVID-19 complications, such as the September Days Festival held on Sept. 16 at The Southern Brewing Company. Though, because September Days Festival was held on private property, the same permits and procedure did not apply.
Still, Guevara does not believe any wrongdoings played a part in the postponement.
“I don’t share that perspective ... I can recognize, you know there are systematic discriminations, just within our local government, but I don’t think this is the case where we're ... not being shown preference or anything like that,” Guevara said.
