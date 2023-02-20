Limited access to the Athens courthouse has been extended through Feb. 20 to continue treatment for bed bugs, according to a post from the Athens-Clarke County Government.
The limited access was originally announced to be Feb. 15-17. A post on Feb. 18 announced that the limited access would be extended.
According to the post, Superior Court Judge Eric Norris signed a second judicial emergency order to extend filing deadlines, cancel jury trials and hearings, suspend judicial activities and limit access to the courthouse.
The closure of workstations of non-judicial offices has also been extended through Feb. 20, according to the post.