190218_GMA_CourthouseProposal0008.jpg

The Athens-Clarke County Courthouse shines in the morning light on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)

 Gabriella Audi

Limited access to the Athens courthouse has been extended through Feb. 20 to continue treatment for bed bugs, according to a post from the Athens-Clarke County Government.

The limited access was originally announced to be Feb. 15-17. A post on Feb. 18 announced that the limited access would be extended.

According to the post, Superior Court Judge Eric Norris signed a second judicial emergency order to extend filing deadlines, cancel jury trials and hearings, suspend judicial activities and limit access to the courthouse.

The closure of workstations of non-judicial offices has also been extended through Feb. 20, according to the post.