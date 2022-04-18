The Linnentown Project announced a preliminary calculation of approximately $5 million for reparations to Linnentown residents, according to a Monday press release.
At the request of the Justice & Memory Project, the mayor’s office assembled an economic analysis team from the University of Georgia to analyze eminent domain underpayments and the loss of appreciation to determine the amount owed. The press release said the calculation does not include the wealth that Athens-Clarke County and UGA have gained from the land over the past 60 years or other costs associated with forced displacement.
According to the press release, the Linnentown Project is asking for fiscal responsibility to be shared equally between Athens-Clarke County and UGA. The Linnentown Project intends to notify the University System of Georgia and UGA of their half of the reparations, which amounts to about $2.5 million.
Currently, state law prohibits state agencies from giving direct payments to private individuals. The release said the Linnentown Project will advise the Mayor and Commission on how the money can be used for recognition and redress in ways other than direct payments.