Editor’s note: The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says that not all absentee or provisional ballots have been counted.
Correction: A previous version of this article stated results that did not include absentee or provisional ballots. The Red & Black regrets this error and it has been corrected.
12:30 p.m. The Secretary of State’s Office has not counted absentee and provisional ballots in vote totals. The ACC Board of Elections said in May that it expects the majority of Athens to vote by absentee ballot. The Red & Black will continue to update as results become available.
11 p.m. All precincts in Athens finished reporting in-person and early votes.
10 p.m. No results have been released. Several polling places across the state extended their hours, although none in Athens did.
8:15 p.m. The Athens-Clarke County Elections Office and the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office have not released any results yet. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Voters in ACC had pretty smooth experiences Tuesday as some metro Atlanta voters stood in line for hours because of technical issues.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that some metro area poll workers couldn’t get the state's new voting machines to work, and precincts opened late.
The county elections office expected more than two-thirds of voters to vote by absentee ballot in the combined presidential primary, nonpartisan general election and general party primary.
Voters could place their absentee ballots in one of four drop boxes across the county until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Red & Black spoke with people who voted in person Tuesday.
Vanessa Johnson said she voted in the Democratic primary, and she called her voting experience “pretty painless.”— Spencer Donovan (@sdonovan5) June 9, 2020
“I didn’t expect there to be long, long lines because of the pandemic, and a lot of people did early voting and they did their absentee ballots,” she said. #gapol pic.twitter.com/h7926ctbbQ
“I voted for Joe Biden, which is a very weird feeling because his policies don’t necessarily align with my values,” Julianne O’Connell said. She would’ve voted for Elizabeth Warren, who dropped out. She said that in November, any vote not for Biden is a vote for Trump. pic.twitter.com/pc5GBhjvHI— Spencer Donovan (@sdonovan5) June 9, 2020
