Memorial Park Rec Hall in Athens, Georgia, served as one of the polling locations for Athens-Clarke County voting on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. All volunteers at the community center wore masks and gloves and made sure that voters remained 6 feet apart while waiting to vote due to COVID-19. Braden DeLamater, an upcoming freshman at the University of Georgia, checks in voters upon arrival alongside his sister, Amelia. (Photo/Caroline Head)