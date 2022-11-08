220621_JAG_District5Runoff_009.jpeg

Voting signs are pictured outside Chase Street Elementary School in Athens, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The school located on North Chase Street serves as one of four precincts in district 5. (Photo/ Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

2:00 p.m. Polls around Clarke County have no lines, with a wait time of about 10 minutes.

1:30 p.m. Tim Denson, Athens-Clarke County District 5 Commissioner and chair of the ACCDemocratic Committee, is canvassing at the corner of Broad Street and Alps Road.

He held up signs to passersby in support of Abrams and Warnock.

District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson speaks with Caitlin Farmer, news editor at The Red & Black, while he canvasses at the corner of Broad Street and Alps Road. (Photo/Nathalee Simoneau)

       

“I think we say that every election is the most important election of your lifetime and I think it's just cuz it always is. There's always important policies going on that affect us. This one definitely is a very pivotal time,” Denson said.

Denson said extremism, healthcare and privacy were factors to this election’s importance.

10:00 a.m. Gov. Brian Kemp and his family placed their vote and encouraged others to do the same.

7 a.m. Election Day begins in Clarke County and across the U.S. as polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. for voters to cast their ballot in the Georgia midterm election.

Voters must have one of the following forms of photo identification to vote on Election Day, according to the Athens-Clarke County Government website. An active or expired Georgia driver’s license — a valid driver's license from another state or a U.S. territory — a photo ID issued by the state or federal government such as a voter ID card — a valid U.S. passport — a valid employee ID from the local, state or federal government — valid U.S. military photo ID or valid tribal photo ID.

Due to redistricting, registered voters will be voting based on their new district boundaries and will vote in a new precinct location, the ACC Government website said. Voters can check their designated precinct by visiting the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

Below is a list of the Clarke County precincts and their addresses, according to ACC Government. 

Gov. Brian Kemp and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams both tweeted out voting information to their followers.

Abrams tweeted an election day checklist for voters.

Kemp announced the polls opening and provided a link for voters to find their polling place.

