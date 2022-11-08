2:00 p.m. Polls around Clarke County have no lines, with a wait time of about 10 minutes.
Things are pretty quiet at the polls of @AthensClarkeLib. There are no lines for voter sign-in. The last line occurred when polls opened at 7 a.m., and workers processed those voters within 10 minutes, according to Poll Manager Nancy Brim. pic.twitter.com/HYTPrFWBvh— Sarah Evans (@soursprout1) November 8, 2022
1:30 p.m. Tim Denson, Athens-Clarke County District 5 Commissioner and chair of the ACCDemocratic Committee, is canvassing at the corner of Broad Street and Alps Road.
He held up signs to passersby in support of Abrams and Warnock.
“I think we say that every election is the most important election of your lifetime and I think it's just cuz it always is. There's always important policies going on that affect us. This one definitely is a very pivotal time,” Denson said.
Denson said extremism, healthcare and privacy were factors to this election’s importance.
10:00 a.m. Gov. Brian Kemp and his family placed their vote and encouraged others to do the same.
Four years later…the Kemps cast our votes this morning to keep Georgia the BEST place to live, work, and raise a family! Grab your friends, family, and loved ones today and get out and VOTE! #gapol pic.twitter.com/NRSGS2jwWM— Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) November 8, 2022
7 a.m. Election Day begins in Clarke County and across the U.S. as polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. for voters to cast their ballot in the Georgia midterm election.
Voters must have one of the following forms of photo identification to vote on Election Day, according to the Athens-Clarke County Government website. An active or expired Georgia driver’s license — a valid driver's license from another state or a U.S. territory — a photo ID issued by the state or federal government such as a voter ID card — a valid U.S. passport — a valid employee ID from the local, state or federal government — valid U.S. military photo ID or valid tribal photo ID.
Due to redistricting, registered voters will be voting based on their new district boundaries and will vote in a new precinct location, the ACC Government website said. Voters can check their designated precinct by visiting the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.
Below is a list of the Clarke County precincts and their addresses, according to ACC Government.
Gov. Brian Kemp and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams both tweeted out voting information to their followers.
Abrams tweeted an election day checklist for voters.
Make sure you are prepared — an accepted form of ID, and snacks + water. Double check your polling location and remember that you have the right to vote and make your voice heard today. pic.twitter.com/rFVMGAieCt— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 8, 2022
Kemp announced the polls opening and provided a link for voters to find their polling place.
POLLS ARE OPEN!As governor, I have kept my promise to put hardworking Georgians FIRST. If honored to serve you for a second term, I will continue to fight to keep Georgia the BEST state to live, work, and raise a family.Find your voting location: https://t.co/5yJ8v7n0LR pic.twitter.com/e807gOT5VM— Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) November 8, 2022