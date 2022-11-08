Voting signs are pictured outside Chase Street Elementary School in Athens, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The school located on North Chase Street serves as one of four precincts in district 5. (Photo/ Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
7 a.m. Election Day begins in Clarke County and across the U.S. as polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. for voters to cast their ballot in the Georgia midterm election.
Voters must have one of the following forms of photo identification to vote on Election Day, according to the Athens-Clarke County Government website: An active or expired Georgia driver’s license — a valid driver's license from another state or a U.S. territory — a photo ID issued by the state or federal government such as a voter ID card — a valid U.S. passport — a valid employee ID from the local, state or federal government — valid U.S. military photo ID or valid tribal photo ID.
Due to redistricting, registered voters will be voting based on their new district boundaries and will vote in a new precinct location, the ACC Government website said. Voters can check their designated precinct by visiting the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.
Below is a list of the Clarke County precincts and their addresses, according to ACC Government.