12 a.m., Jan. 6 As Tuesday turns to Wednesday, the runoff election results are still too close to call, according to the Associated Press.
10:30 p.m. Clarke County has counted all but provisional ballots.
In Clarke, Democrat Jon Ossoff received 71% of the vote counted so far while Republican incumbent David Perdue received 29%. Democrat Raphael Warnock received 72% of the vote counted so far while Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler received 28%. The voter turnout rate among registered voter was 58.7%.
8:20 p.m. Incomplete and unofficial early in-person voting results from Clarke County show Ossoff and Warnock leading in Clarke County. The results show 18,757 early votes, 24% of all registered voters in Clarke County. 100 ballots were split between parties.
Unofficial and incomplete election results for in-person early voting in #Clarke County show Ossoff and Warnock in the lead for the Georgia Senate election. 18,757 ballots for in-person early voting were cast. #gapol#gasenhttps://t.co/fOrM891Hjv
7:11 p.m. The first batch of election results are tallied from Burke County.
And we’ve got our first batch of Senate runoff results in — a few hundred votes in Burke County in east Georgia. Buckle up - we will start getting more mail-in batches soon. #gapol#gasenpic.twitter.com/YnZkIGCboP
4:50 p.m. Candidate Jon Ossoff tweets an encouragement to vote in person today if a Georgia resident did not yet receive their absentee ballot that they requested. Ossoff said if this is the case, tell the poll worker to cancel the unreceived absentee ballot and vote in person.
If you didn't get an absentee ballot after requesting it, vote in person TODAY.
Tell the poll worker you want to cancel your absentee ballot.
12:45 p.m. Wait times at polling locations across Georgia average one minute, according to a press release from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office.
12 p.m. The Red & Black's photo team posted the first photo gallery at noon — there are still short to no lines across Athens polling locations.
Before polls open at 7 a.m., Athens voters stand in line at J.J. Harris Elementary Charter School to cast their ballots for Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)
Before polls open at 7 a.m., Athens voters stand in line at J.J. Harris Elementary Charter School to cast their ballots for Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)
Right as polls open at 7 a.m., Athens voters enter J.J. Harris Elementary Charter School to cast their ballots for Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)
Athens voters cast their ballots for Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election in Athens, Georgia at J.J. Harris Elementary Charter School on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)
Athens voters cast their ballots for Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election in Athens, Georgia at J.J. Harris Elementary Charter School on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)
Athens voters cast their ballots for Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election in Athens, Georgia at J.J. Harris Elementary Charter School on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)
The sun rises over J.J. Harris Elementary Charter School as Athens voters cast their ballots for Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)
A poll worker at J.J. Harris Elementary Charter School cleans voting equipment between users. Athens voters cast their ballots for Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)
Athens voters cast their ballots for Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election in Athens, Georgia at J.J. Harris Elementary Charter School on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)
Athens voters cast their ballots for Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election in Athens, Georgia at J.J. Harris Elementary Charter School on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)
Athens voters cast their ballots for Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election at J.J. Harris Elementary Charter School in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)
Athens voters cast their ballots for Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election in Athens, Georgia at the ACC Multi-Modal Center on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)
Janet Hodges hands out stickers to voters that text three of their friends at Clarke Central High School. Voters made their way to the polls to vote for the U.S. Senate runoff on Jan. 5, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
A voter walks through the doors of Clarke Central High School. Voters made their way to the polls to vote for the U.S. Senate runoff on Jan. 5, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
Mark and Janet Hodges of Indivisible District 10 Georgia ask voters to text and remind their friends to vote. Voters made their way to the polls to vote for the U.S. Senate runoff on Jan. 5, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
Poll workers sit at their stations at Clarke Central High School. Voters made their way to the polls to vote for the U.S. Senate runoff on Jan. 5, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
A voter walks out of Gaines Elementary School after voting. Voters made their way to the polls to vote for the U.S. Senate runoff on Jan. 5, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
Voters enter the Lay Park Community Center in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020. Georgia's voters are participating in a runoff election to determine two U.S. Senate seats and one Georgia Public Service Commissioner seat. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)
Voters enter the Lay Park Community Center in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020. Georgia's voters are participating in a runoff election to determine two U.S. Senate seats and one Georgia Public Service Commissioner seat. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)
Voters cast their ballots inside the Athens-Clarke County Library in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020. Georgia's voters are participating in a runoff election to determine two U.S. Senate seats and one Georgia Public Service Commissioner seat. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)
Voters cast their ballots inside the Athens-Clarke County Library in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020. Georgia's voters are participating in a runoff election to determine two U.S. Senate seats and one Georgia Public Service Commissioner seat. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)
Voters cast their ballots inside the Athens-Clarke County Library in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020. Georgia's voters are participating in a runoff election to determine two U.S. Senate seats and one Georgia Public Service Commissioner seat. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)
A first-time voter casts their ballots inside the Athens-Clarke County Library in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020. Georgia's voters are participating in a runoff election to determine two U.S. Senate seats and one Georgia Public Service Commissioner seat. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)
Voters cast their ballots inside the Athens-Clarke County Library in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020. Georgia's voters are participating in a runoff election to determine two U.S. Senate seats and one Georgia Public Service Commissioner seat. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)
Poll worker Brooklynn McNeil helps a voter at Fire Station 7. Voters made their way to the polls to vote for the U.S. Senate runoff on Jan. 5, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
11 a.m. Candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock tweets to contact the voter protection hotline if voters encounter questions or problems while voting.
If you have any questions about how to vote, or you run into a problem trying to vote today, call the voter protection hotline at 1-888-730-5816. pic.twitter.com/IwProvHrjU
8 a.m. Lines at the polling locations are still short. News writer Sydney Dangremond caught up with a poll worker (who was briefly dogsitting a voter's dog) at Fire Station 3 in Five Points.
Poll worker Amber Fetner keeping democracy moving by holding a voter’s dog while they went into the voting booth. There is no wait (unless you’re a K-9) at Fire Station 3 in Five Points. #gapol@redandblackpic.twitter.com/5W3W6budrL