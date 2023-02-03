The past two years have brought great success to the University of Georgia football team.
Two consecutive national championship titles, an SEC championship win and an all-star team that has dominated the world of college football.
This January, fans gathered in Athens to celebrate the Bulldogs’ with a parade and ceremony commemorating the record-breaking year. Devin Willock and his teammates were paraded down Lumpkin Street as onlookers cheered and thanked them for bringing home another championship win.
But hours after the celebration, a fatal car crash involving another offensive lineman and two Georgia football staff members took Willock’s life in the early morning accident on Jan. 15. He was 20 years old. Football recruitment staff member Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died in the crash.
Willock was an offensive lineman for the Georgia Bulldogs, and his large stature and athletic talent made him a valuable asset to the team, playing in all 15 games of the Bulldogs’ undefeated 2022 season.
To those who knew him, however, Devin Willock was more than just an athlete.
He was a man with an amazing personality, ambition and a willingness to help others, according to his girlfriend of more than two and a half years, Kate Moseley.
“I just want people to know he was more than a football player,” Moseley said. “He was genuinely a great guy and the best guy I’ve ever met, and there are so few people like him … and yes, he was super athletically talented and a huge guy, but he really was like a teddy bear.”
Moseley said Willock was ambitious and completely financially independent, which he was very proud of. Moseley said Willock had many goals for his future.
Willock was an artist, with sketchbooks filled with original drawings. He was minoring in landscape studies, and Moseley said the only reason he did not major in the discipline was because the required labs conflicted with afternoon practices.
He planned to return to school and pursue a degree in architecture. Moseley said Willock had goals beyond an NFL career.
“A lot of people don’t know that, but he was amazing artistically,” Mosely said. “He just had a very creative eye.”
Willock’s football schedule didn’t allow for big outings, but deep conversations over all-you-can-eat sushi are some of Moseley’s fondest memories.
Willock’s kindness was present on the football field as well, always there to encourage his teammates and lift spirits.
Ryland Goede, a former tight end on the Georgia football team, met Willock at a fall football camp in 2020. Goede said that as a tight end, he spent a lot of time with the offensive linemen because they practiced blocking together, and he and Willock became good friends. Goede said Willock was always there to make his teammates smile when they needed it most.
“If we were having a bad day, you intentionally walked by Devin’s locker so that he could say hey to you, because he just, he brought such an energetic attitude and positive mindset to everything,” Goede said. “He cared about people more than anything else, and that was what made him click, it was making people happy. And he did it on a daily basis.”
Willock started his career at UGA as a member of the scout team. The New Jersey native traveled alone on a Greyhound bus on two separate occasions to train with the team. It was during those visits that Willock fell in love with Georgia.
After the Bulldogs won their second consecutive national championship title, Goede remembers turning around and seeing Willock with Andrew Smart, Coach Kirby Smart’s son, perched high up on his shoulders, smiling and excited.
Kirby Smart shared a statement on Twitter following the deaths of Willock and LeCroy. “Devin was an outstanding man in every way and was always smiling,” Smart wrote in the statement.
A sentiment shared by Moseley, Goede and many others that knew Willock, is a hope of honoring his legacy by living a little more like him.
“One of the first things that we've talked about, at his service, at a couple of team meetings that we've had, is the phrase ‘Live like Dev,’” Goede said. “When I think about Dev, I will think about how he made me feel, the smile that he gave and the fact that I want to honor him by living like him.”
Moseley said that her and her family have used the phrase as well, and hope that people live life without regret.
“Devin would want us to smile about the dumb stuff, laugh and not take each other so seriously,” Moseley said. “I just hope that we all try and appreciate life, realize the blessings we do have and try and enjoy them in the moment.”