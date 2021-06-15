On Monday, Indivisible Georgia District 10, the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement and Economic Justice Coalition held a rally urging the Senate to pass the For the People Act. Participants gathered at the corner of Alps Road and Baxter Street at noon and held signs in support of the cause.
The For the People Act would expand access to voting across the United States by targeting voter suppression, gerrymandering and campaign finances. It is primarily backed by Democrats.
The rally comes as activist groups are growing more concerned about voter suppression. Between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 14, 2021, there were at least 14 states that enacted 22 new voting laws.
Georgia is among these states, passing the Election Integrity Act of 2021 in March which many activists believe makes voting harder for Georgia residents. With this law, there is less than half as much time to send in absentee ballots, and requesting and returning an absentee ballot requires an ID. Counties will also begin mailing out absentee ballots about three weeks later than before.
Other parts of the law include capping the number of absentee ballot drop boxes at one per 100,000 residents or one for every early voting site (whichever is smaller), as well as only allowing voters to drop ballots in the boxes during early voting hours. It also includes expansion of early voting with mandatory Saturday voting hours and requiring counties to finish counting all votes by 5 p.m. the day after the election.
The For the People Act would attempt to block many of these state level restrictions. While the legislation faces opposition in the Senate from moderate Democrats and Republicans, attendees of Monday’s rally persisted to support the many barriers the legislation could break.
“There are a lot of bills that have been passed around the country, including here in Georgia, that are working towards voter suppression,” said Iva King, co-leader of Indivisible Georgia District 10. “Some of the things they have done particularly impact people of color and make it more difficult for them to vote.”
The rally had around 20 attendees including some individuals who traveled from other cities to support the cause. All were united in a sense of urgency surrounding the bill.
“I think [the For the People Act] needs to be approved. For the first time in a long time we have a thing where voting matters,” said Linda Lloyd, executive director of the Economic Justice Coalition. “We're seeing a difference in the country, and I’m feeling hopeful. That’s the first time I have felt hopeful in a long time.”
Rally supporters were also optimistic about recent voting rights and racial justice movements being multi-racial and cross-generational. According to a survey by Civiqs, 58% of 18-34 year olds and 39% of those 65 and up support Black Lives Matter, demonstrating involvement across generations. 37% of white participants and 84% of Black participants support Black Lives Matter.
Chaplain Cole Knapper, the chair of the Anti-Racism Initiative with Indivisible District 10, and an Athens native that recently returned, emphasized the importance of the push for voting rights to be broad and diverse.
“I can’t emphasize [the importance of having a multigenerational and diverse movement] enough because this area in particular has history in the Confederacy. This representation shows we are interested in taking this country in a progressive direction as opposed to rolling back rights,” Knapper said. “Now that 2020 has exposed all of this systemic racism, all these structural issues, what are we going to do about it?”