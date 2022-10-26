While the college experience is centered around connecting with campus and community, students struggling with substance abuse may look for activities to enjoy sober, while also leaning on resources for recovery.
According to Alcohol Rehab Guide, roughly 20% of college students meet the criteria for having an alcohol use disorder. The National Institute on Drug Abuse conducts a “Monitoring the Future” panel study yearly to look at drug and alcohol use among adolescent students. In the most recent study, they found that in 2021, marijuana and hallucinogen use reached an all-time high among those ages 19-30 since 1988.
In facing this prevalent issue, the University of Georgia has resources that students recovering from substance use disorders can take advantage of.
The University Health Center houses the Collegiate Recovery Community. Established in 2013, the CRC is a place students in recovery can go where they can find peer support and recovery support services while still focusing on school.
The space, which includes places for studying and lounging, is open from Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m to 5 p.m., with “all-recovery meetings”, which are open to the Athens community, on Mondays at 6:15 p.m., according to Tyler Vance, CRC program manager.
The CRC website said the “community exists and works so that students don’t have to choose between recovery and education".
Balancing the financial aspect of recovery can become a bit tricky. “ All of our recovery programs are donor funded, which means our students pay nothing to participate,” Vance said in an email to The Red & Black.
While college is a place where students are often surrounded by alcohol and drugs in social settings, Vance said there are other ways to be social.
“We have a variety of events for our students throughout the semester with different focuses, including community meals, [and] a weekend retreat with other CRC programs from across the southeast,” Vance said in the email.
CRC also checks in with students regularly throughout the semester and offers other services, including wellness coaching, nutrition education, cooking classes and other programs that support well-being, according to Vance.
Vance said recovering students looking for activities coming up around campus and for more information on how to get involved in the CRC are able to call 706-542-8690 for more information.
“This space was vital to me establishing recovery in 2016, when I joined in my first day of sobriety,” Vance said. “While many of our students come to us with recovery already established, we individualize our approach to support each. We meet each student where they are on their journey to recovery.”
Other ways to get involved on campus include Ramsey Student Center group fitness classes, which range from yoga to deep water swimming. Ramsey offers several student passes and packs for up to 80 classes.
Athens also has resources readily available for college students seeking recovery options.
“We take a many path approach. So that means if we have people who are feeling successful and moderating that's fine, if people want to be abstinent we will support that too,” said Charlie Shockley, owner of The Kind Recovery Center. “If people want to use medication assisted treatment, that's great. It's whatever works for the individual and we think that flexibility is important.”
The center, located on Prince Avenue, offers telehealth services that specialize in treating trauma and addiction.
Shockley defines the Athens-based center’s goal as “offering shame free trauma and addiction care” to the Athens community. The center is also looking at expanding into underserved communities in northern Georgia, according to the Kind Recovery Center website.
“Universally, people who are struggling with substance use disorder have a negative sense of self and difficulty with connection. Substances can ease that temporarily, but long term, they steal more from you than any of us are willing to give. We are about lifting people up, not making them feel bad,” Shockley said.
Another local addiction and recovery treatment center— Serenity Grove —offers a rehabilitation program designated for young adults and students. The center is the only private residential treatment in Athens, according to Nora Blankenship, a clinical director at the center.
The young adult rehab program at Serenity Grove offers a chance for those in recovery to receive treatment while also being able to connect with peers and form relationships with others undergoing the program.
The average stay in the program is 30 days and afterwards participants are able to continue the care program for as long as needed, through a free program that meets weekly.
“We also refer them to local support groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, and Celebrate Recovery and Recovery Dharma. Those are the main ones in our community,” Blankenship said.
Both centers emphasize finding sober activities and habits after leaving the programs.
“Athens is certainly known to be a party town. But there are all kinds of activities that people can engage in,” Shockley said. “ I think that's just finding out what the clients interests are and trying to help them plug into activities that feel safe and enjoyable for a sober person.”