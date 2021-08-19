As cases of the COVID-19 delta variant increase throughout the nation, questions about booster shots, hospitalizations and vaccine hesitancy leave many frustrated. As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.

Major updates

On Tuesday evening, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor & Commission unanimously authorized an incentive program to encourage more residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The incentive program will offer recipients a $100 gift card for each shot they receive and will be available to those who live, work or go to school in the county.

According to state health officials, new cases of COVID-19 as well as current hospitalizations are on the rise in Georgia due to the highly contagious delta variant. COVID-19 cases in Georgia are at their second-highest level ever, surpassed only by the peak in cases last January.

Some medical institutions are turning people away due to a lack of space. From Aug. 8-14, about 86.4% of COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were delta variant cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Athens is the third major city in Georgia to reinstate a mask mandate, following Atlanta and Savannah. Masks are now required in all public buildings within Clarke County. Private buildings can opt out of the mandate by posting a sign stating they do not consent to the enforcement of the ordinance.

“We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of Sept. 20 and starting eight months after an individual’s second dose,” said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in a joint statement with medical experts on Aug. 18. “We would also begin efforts to deliver booster shots directly to residents of long-term care facilities at that time, given the distribution of vaccines to this population early in the vaccine rollout and the continued increased risk that COVID-19 poses to them.”

Additionally, the Georgia Department of Public Health is conducting a series of pop-up events to get more Georgians vaccinated in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. Walk-in vaccines will be available at the “Say ‘Yes’ Summer” events, which are free and do not require appointments, insurance or identification.

On Thursday, a co-hosted vaccine event by UGA and DPH will take place at the Tate Plaza between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Data breakdown: University of Georgia

The University of Georgia has opened up campus completely in-person with a focus on vaccinating the community.

UGA previously mandated vaccines for measles in 1990. During that time, 680 students and 60-80 university workers were suspended and were unable to attend courses or work on the UGA campus because they did not present documentation of a current measles vaccine. Despite these efforts in the past, no such rule has been implemented for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Instead, the University Health Center is providing new incentives to urge people to get vaccinated. Faculty, staff and students who receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the UHC or the Tate Center Mobile Clinic can enter a drawing to win a $100 Visa gift card. Ten people will be chosen at random each Friday for the following four weeks to receive a gift card.

The lack of COVID-19 screening alongside the lack of a vaccine mandate is instilling frustration and worries among some students and faculty as students return to Athens from different locations far and near.

According to The Associated Press, throughout the nation, college students and staff are worried about how easy it is for people to obtain fake vaccination cards.

UGA reported 90 COVID-19 cases over the week of Aug. 9-15, higher than the 58 cases during the week of Aug. 2-8. The positivity rate was about 3.13% for this week.

The university conducted 384 surveillance tests during the week of Aug. 9-13, a decrease from the 420 tests from Aug. 2-6.

There is still a chance of an uptrend in COVID-19 cases as different mutations of the coronavirus are found in Georgia and as people ease public health guidelines.

Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment at the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments.

Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County

Last week, Clarke County saw an increase of new confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to the week before.

From Aug. 13-18, the county reported 387 new confirmed cases, compared to 283 from Aug. 7-12, according to the Georgia DPH. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 14.6%.

This week, ACC reported one confirmed COVID-19 death.

According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — increased last week. On Aug. 18, there were 201 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to the 150 on Aug. 13.

According to the Georgia DPH, about 40% of the county is fully vaccinated. This percentage is below what is needed to achieve herd immunity, when enough people are vaccinated to stop or severely slow transmission of the virus. Previous research has shown that herd immunity is achieved in communities where at least 70% of residents are vaccinated.

Data breakdown: Georgia

Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased due to the delta variant, which is more infectious than previous strains of the coronavirus. The delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox, according to an internal CDC document obtained by The New York Times.

With this wave, Georgia cases have reached their second-highest peak ever, surpassed only by the peak in January of this year.

The number of confirmed deaths in the state increased — Georgia recorded 149 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between Aug. 13-18 compared to the 114 between Aug. 7-12.

Georgia reported 43,226 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Aug. 13-18, an increase of about 9,000 from 34,304 between Aug. 7-12. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate increased to 17.3% on Aug. 18.

According to the Geospatial Information Office, the number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state increased from about 4,100 on Aug. 13 to about 4,760 on Aug. 18.

According to the DPH, about 4.3 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 42% of the state. In comparison, the U.S. has a current vaccination rate of 50.5%. Approximately 5 million Georgians, or 49% of the state, have received only the first dose. According to 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Georgia has a total population of about 10.6 million.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said double masking is likely more effective than wearing a single mask, according to a CNBC article. Double-masking has been shown to block over 92% of potentially infectious particles from spreading to others, according to a CDC study.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated individuals should wear a mask indoors if in an area of substantial or high transmission. Currently, the CDC says Clarke County’s level of community transmission is high. The CDC has also released guidelines for vaccinated individuals to still try their best to follow social distancing, wear masks and frequently wash hands even if they have been vaccinated.