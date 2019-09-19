Longtime Athens-Clarke County Central Services Department Director David Fluck resigned effective Sept. 16, according to an ACC Public Information Office news release. City Manager Blaine Williams asked Fluck to resign, the release said.
"After careful consideration, I decided that it would be best for the community and the department for a change in leadership moving forward,” Williams said in the release.
Fluck worked as Central Services Director for more than 12 years, according to the release. As the head of ACC Central Services, Fluck oversaw multiple ACC divisions, including Animal Control, Landscape Management, Internal Support, Facilities Management and Fleet Management.
Williams did not respond to The Red & Black’s request for comment as of press time.
