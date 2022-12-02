The newly-established Athens-Clarke County Public Safety Civilian Oversight Board has spent its first year establishing its footing in the community.
Approved unanimously by the ACC commission on Nov. 2, 2021, the board’s primary duties include making public safety recommendations for several government bodies on behalf of the community, including the Mayor and Commission, Chief of Police, Clarke County Sheriff, the Chief Probation Officer and the Warden.
Cassie Evans, chair of the ACC board, said the board has used this time to work on establishing a foundation for the board via bylaws and other support structures to better relationships with local law enforcement.
“The board is put in place essentially to be the liaison between the community and the police department and to monitor police behavior and make recommendations and to accept the public complaints and review them and make people aware of them. So, before the board, that just didn't exist, so it's important for the community to be heard, so that's essentially our whole, our main purpose,” Evans said.
The board makes recommendations through observing the actions and policies within the ACC Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, Probation Services and Corrections Department in order to foster a better relationship between ACC’s police services and the community, according to the ordinance.
The establishment of the Public Safety Civilian Oversight Board is largely due to the work of the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, according to the movement’s media release on their community oversight project. The board follows the work of another ACC program, the Police Advisory Board Development Task Force, co-chaired by Mokah-Jasmine Johnson, co-founder of the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, Evans said.
Evans is one of nine voting members on the board, all appointed by the ACC Mayor and Commission. The board is also made up of six non-voting members, representatives of the ACC Attorney, Chief of Police, Sheriff, Warden, a member of the commission appointed by the mayor, currently District 1 Commissioner Patrick Davenport, and the Chief Probation Officer, according to the board’s ordinance.
The board had their first orientation on June 1 and most recently met Nov. 16, according to ACC’s agenda page.
Evans said next steps include hiring a monitor that will work day-to-day with local law enforcement on the board’s goals. Also on the agenda is gaining the support of the community.
“I hope that we gain the community's trust,” Evans said. “I hope that we can begin to heal and establish a relationship between the community and the police department, so we can have just a better line of communication…There's discrepancies in communication between the community and the police department because there's a lack of understanding between the two.”