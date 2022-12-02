A protester holding a sign that reads “Police Need Civilian Oversight” waits to be let into the Athens-Clarke County commission chamber to speak to the mayor and commission about the Public Safety Civilian Oversight Board on Nov. 2, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. The board, which will “review allegations of law enforcement and/or corrections officer misconduct,” according to the ordinance, was passed unanimously later Tuesday night. (Photo/Julia Walkup, jwalkup@randb.com)