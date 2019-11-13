The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has identified the 26-year-old man killed on Nov. 10 as University of Georgia graduate student Lloyd Cloer. Cloer was pursuing a master’s degree in Artificial Intelligence.
Winford “Trey” Terrell Adams III was arrested for Cloer’s murder on Nov. 11, an ACCPD press release said. Police responded to a shooting in the 6000 block of Old Jefferson Road at approximately 6:48 p.m. on Nov. 10. Cloer was found shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
“He was so kind. He never had a bad word to say about anyone. I was looking forward to him graduating soon from UGA with his master's in A.I.,” Cloer’s mother Deborah Houston Cloer wrote in a Facebook post. “I was looking forward to his accomplishments. Very much, I was looking forward to his children and my grandchildren.”
