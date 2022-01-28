Starting Jan. 31, Mako Medical's COVID-19 drive-through testing center, in collaboration with the Northeast Health District and the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government, will reopen at 3500 Atlanta Highway with Mitchell Bridge Road as the entry, according to a Thursday press release by the Northeast Health District.
Testing will be available Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to noon.
There is no charge for COVID-19 testing at this location, regardless of insurance status. If insurance is available it is requested, but not necessary.
To shorten wait times, pre-registration is strongly recommended prior to arriving at the testing venue.
Anyone interested in being tested for COVID-19 can pre-register at northeasthealthdistrict.com/covidtesting.