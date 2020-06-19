Athens-Clarke County police officers arrested a man charged with multiple burglary and entering auto warrants on June 12, according to an ACC Police Department news release. The man was arrested near Barnett Shoals Road after a brief foot chase.
The man broke into a home on Crestwood Drive and entered multiple vehicles in the area of Old Lexington Road and Gaines Court on June 11. The man stole items from three vehicles at one residence, according to the release. The following night, the man entered at least two vehicles and stole a gun, which was later recovered by an officer on June 12 on Barnett Shoals Road.
Footage from a Ring doorbell, which has a camera in it, helped identify the man as the suspect in these cases, according to the release.
The man was charged with two counts of entering auto, obstruction of law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the incidents on June 12, according to the release. Detective Nathaniel Franco obtained ten entering auto warrants and three first degree burglary warrants against the man for the thefts committed near Old Lexington Road on June 11, according to the release.
