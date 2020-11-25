Athens-Clarke County Police arrested a man on Tuesday for smashing the windows of at least six downtown Athens businesses and two cars with rocks, according to an ACCPD press release.
The suspect, a 33-year-old man from Marietta, fled on foot when police arrived at the scene. Police caught him and booked him into the Clarke County Jail without further incident, according to the release. The suspect was charged with multiple counts of criminal damage and one count of obstruction of law enforcement.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or needs to report additional damage is asked to contact ACCPD’s Property Unit Sgt. Jody Thompson at 762-400-7103.