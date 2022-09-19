On Sept. 16, a jury found Donterris Gresham not guilty on seven charges stemming from the striking and killing of a University of Georgia student last year.
Gresham, 29, faced charges in relation to a hit-and-run accident on Oct. 9, 2021, where the 2008 Honda Accord he was alleged to be driving struck and killed UGA student Ariana Zarse. A friend walking with Zarse was not injured.
Zarse was crossing Broad Street near Foundry Street around midnight on Oct. 9 when she was hit by a Honda Accord traveling west on Broad.
The incident occurred around 12:10 a.m. near the Sigma Chi Fraternity Building and the Classic Center Parking Deck South Entrance.
Gresham turned himself into the Clarke County Jail on Oct. 13, 2021, and was charged with three felonies and four misdemeanors. The felony charges included two counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree and one count of hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
The misdemeanor charges included driving without a license and possession of an opened alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.