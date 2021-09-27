A 32 year-old Winder man died from injuries sustained after a vehicle hit him just after midnight on Monday morning, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
John Joseph Walling was walking in the southbound travel lane on Jefferson Road near Oak Grove Road when he was struck by a 2013 Honda Civic. Two occupants of the vehicle also sustained minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and ACCPD asks that anyone with information of the incident contact Ofc. Compton at zachary.compton@accgov.com or 762-400-7377.