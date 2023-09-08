A 50-year-old Athens man died on Wednesday in the 12th fatal vehicle crash in Athens-Clarke County this year, according to an ACCPD press release.
At approximately 7:12 p.m., ACCPD responded to a vehicular crash on Whit Davis Road and Pioneer Drive, the release said. The crash involved a 1982 Honda motorcycle driven by the 50-year-old man and a 2003 Toyota Tundra pickup truck driven by a 43-year-old Athens man.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to witnesses at the scene of the accident, the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Whit Davis and was passing vehicles while driving on a curved section of road. The motorcycle dropped and slid into oncoming traffic, at which point the crash occurred
Whit Davis Road has one lane going in each direction, northbound and southbound. The road is predominantly straight with very little curve, but there is a significant curve at the intersection of Whit Davis Road and Pioneer Drive. There is limited lighting on this section of the road and the area is surrounded by foliage, the combination of which could cause limited visibility, especially at night.
There are two road signs warning of the sharp curve on the northbound side of the road, but there are no road signs warning of this curve on the southbound side. The motorcyclist was traveling southbound when the collision occurred.
According to ACCPD, the investigation of this crash is ongoing. Anyone with information that could aid in the investigation is asked to contact Senior Police Officer Trotter at 762-400-7326 or at james.trotter@accgov.com.