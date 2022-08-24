A 52-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a car accident at around 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. 29 Highway North and Harve Mathis Road, the release said.
Initial investigation concluded that a 2003 Ford Expedition was traveling west on Harve Mathis Road and attempted to cross U.S. 29 Highway North, colliding with a 2011 Ford F150 traveling north on U.S. 29, the release said. The driver of the Ford Expedition died and the Ford F150 was unoccupied upon officers arrival.
After further investigation, the driver of the F150 was identified as a 36-year-old man from Hull, Georgia. The man was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide in the first degree and hit and run, according to the release.
This is the sixth fatal motor vehicle crash of 2022 in Athens-Clarke County, according to the release.