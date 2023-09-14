A 27-year-old Oakwood, Georgia, man died in a single-vehicle crash on Lexington Road near the intersection of Oak Drive on Tuesday at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
This is the 13th fatal crash in Athens-Clarke County this year, according to the release. The 12th fatal crash happened less than one week prior on Sept. 6, 2023.
The man was driving west in a wood chipper truck with a trailer attached. The vehicle was on the inside lane when it veered left, struck a curb and sideswiped landscaping on the center median where it came to rest, the release said. The driver was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Lexington Road has two lanes going in each direction. There are several trees on either side of the road, but only a few on the central median. There are few street lights in this area and no sidewalks on the west-bound side.