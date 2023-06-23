A 36-year-old man was killed Thursday in a shooting on Zebulon Drive around 11:15 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release. Police are investigating the shooting.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the man and had him transported to a hospital. He died there of his injuries, the release said.
Anyone who may have information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Lister at 762-400-7333 or hovie.lister@accgov.com, or Sergeant Black at 762-400-7058 or scott.black@accgov.com.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and the arrest of anyone involved in the incident. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.