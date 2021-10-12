On Oct. 8, at approximately 12:17 a.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department received a fire alarm from The Mark, an Athens apartment complex, according to an Oct. 11 press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
A uniformed ACCPD officer, who serves as a courtesy officer for the complex, was at street level awaiting the arrival of Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services, according to the release.
“During the incident, the officer was approached multiple times by an intoxicated male, both outside and inside the apartment complex. During an encounter on the sixth floor, the officer attempted to detain the male for investigatory purposes. The male resisted the officer and fled down a hallway,” the release said. “The officer did not actively pursue the male, but maintained visual contact with him while requesting additional units.”
As the male approached a hallway railing he disappeared from the officer’s view. The subject had fallen to street level. After EMS arrived, he was transported to a local hospital where remains in serious condition, according to the release.
“In the course of investigating the source of the fire alarm, EMS encountered a non-resident who ultimately fell from a 6th floor railing and was seriously injured,” The Mark’s management team said in a statement released to residents and shared with The Red & Black. “The non-resident was immediately transported to a local hospital.”
Catherine Slack, a resident at The Mark, said she was in bed when the fire alarms first started going off and figured someone had pulled it for fun, which is a common occurrence there.
Slack said she then decided to go outside, in case there was a fire, and saw the fire department arrive quickly.
“I spoke with one of the firemen and he told me all they knew was someone pulled it and that there wasn’t a fire,” Slack said.
Slack said initially, all of the first responders seemed calm until she saw one of them run to the truck, grab a stretcher and run back towards the side of the building where Orange Theory is located.
The ACCPD said they have requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The Mark’s management team is fully cooperating with law enforcement by providing overnight surveillance footage, the management team said.