A man shot himself while attempting to flee police on Baxter Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
According to the release, the man was believed to have been involved in a domestic dispute police were investigating when he fled the scene. Police pursued the man, and he shot himself with a firearm in an open field on Baxter St.
After the shooting, the suspect was transported to a local hospital where he passed away due to his injury. Police are investigating the incident, the release said.
