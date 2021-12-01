London Best, a 22-year-old Black man tased during his arrest in downtown Athens in September 2020, opened a federal lawsuit against Athens-Clarke County and three ACC Police Department officers on Nov. 28, citing complaints of false arrest and physical assault.

Best was arrested Sept. 30, 2020, outside of 1785 Bar & Grill and Centro Bar after police responded to a verbal altercation between Best and a Centro employee. During the arrest, Best was pinned to the ground and tased.

Best was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. These charges were dismissed on Nov. 9, 2020, according to court records.

The officers named in the lawsuit are Ethan Marsden and Enrique Rivera. The third officer is unnamed.

The lawsuit alleges that the county and the officers violated Best’s 1st and 4th Amendment rights, and describes the incident as false arrest and malicious prosecution. The lawsuit requests a jury trial.

Best is being represented by Harry M. Daniels, an Atlanta attorney.

The lawsuit seeks both compensatory and punitive damages from the county and the officers.

The lawsuit reads, “As a proximate result of Defendants unlawful conduct, Plaintiff has suffered actual physical and emotional injuries, and other damages and losses as described herein entitling him to compensatory and special damages, in amounts to be determined at trial.”