The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is looking for a man, donning a Batman mask and a headlamp, who has burglarized several churches in Athens, Lawrenceville, Loganville, Holly Springs and Canton, the department said in a Facebook post Friday.
The masked burglar's face is completely covered, wears gloves and “uses an object, like a rock to smash windows,” the post said. The man has driven a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra.
“As we are sheltering at home and not gathering in large groups, please keep a look out at any property you may manage or own that you are currently not utilizing. (Churches, stores, etc.),” the post said.
Police encourage anyone having information about the identity of this burglar to contact Det. Jonathon Sims at jonathan.simms@accgov.com, the post said.
