A 28-year-old man is in “serious condition” at a local hospital after being shot by Athens Clarke-County police on Oct. 5, according to an ACCPD press release.
Police were dispatched shortly to a domestic violence call at 190 Baxter Drive after 5 p.m., according to the release. The man, who was reportedly involved in the domestic violence incident, “brandished a knife in a threatening manner towards our officer.”
“Fearing for his life, our officer discharged his service weapon and struck the male in the torso,” the release said.
Police provided first aid to the man before Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported him to the hospital.
ACCPD has not released the identity of the man or of the officer who was involved. In accordance with ACCPD policy, the officer was placed on administrative leave with pay, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been contacted to investigate the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.