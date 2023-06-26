A man was injured in a shooting on Thumpa Avenue on Saturday, according to an Athens-Clarke County police press release.
ACCPD responded just after midnight to a call about “a discharging firearm” on Thumpa Avenue. Later, ACCPD was notified about a 32-year-old man who arrived at a local hospital with a life-threatening injury, the release said. Officers determined that the two incidents were related.
The release did not disclose the man’s current condition.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Black at 762-400-7058 or at scott.black@accgov.com.