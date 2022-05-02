A man was killed on Saturday afternoon while riding his motorcycle on Atlanta Highway, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
According to ACCPD’s initial investigation, Christian Williams, a 19-year-old from Nicholson, Georgia, was traveling down Atlanta Highway at around 1:45 p.m. when a Honda CRV attempted to turn left into the Sam's Club parking lot and collided with Williams.
EMS transported Williams to the hospital where he died from his injuries. This is the fifth fatal motor vehicle crash in Athens-Clarke County this year, the release said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer First Class Tilley at 762-400-7355 or via email at dustin.tilley@accgov.com.