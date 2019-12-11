An unknown man robbed a Golden Pantry convenience store on North Milledge Avenue around 4 a.m. on Dec. 11, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
The man entered the store and “ordered” the cashier to open the register. He then took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the store and heading north on Milledge Avenue. The store’s clerk was unharmed, according to the release.
The suspect was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a beanie, and “was covering his face with a shirt or cloth,” the release said.
ACCPD asks anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Johnson at 762-400-7059 or Crime Stoppers at 706-705-4775. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for this incident.
