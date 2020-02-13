A bullet struck a man inside his home on Rustwood Drive around 6 p.m. on Feb. 11, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The victim was inside his residence when gunshots came through the front of the duplex. The victim received a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, according to an email from ACCPD spokesperson Geoffrey Gilland.
Police found several shell casings outside the residence and multiple holes in both sides of the duplex. No one on the other side of the duplex was harmed, according to the email.
