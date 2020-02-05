A 17-year-old shot a man in the leg around 8 p.m. Feb. 4 on Highland Park Drive, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The victim and a witness were able to provide the individual’s identity to the police, who found him near his residence, according to an email from ACCPD spokesperson Geoffrey Gilland.
ACC police used a K-9 from the University of Georgia Police Department’s Bomb Detection Unit to locate the firearm used in the shooting, which was hidden behind the individual’s residence. The firearm was reported stolen out of Clarke County, according to the email.
The individual was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft by receiving stolen property. He was transported to Athens-Clarke County Jail. The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening, according to the email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.