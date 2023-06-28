A 31-year-old man was shot in the ankle at the 100 block of Martin Court around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
ACCPD officers were able to identify a suspect. A 27-year-old woman was taken into custody without incident, the release said. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Ramey at 762-400-7257 or at Joshua.Ramey@accgov.com.