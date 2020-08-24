Police are seeking a man who robbed a Chevron on Hull Road and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and a Toyota Highlander belonging to an employee around 3 a.m. on Aug. 24, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The man entered the store with a firearm and restrained the employees before stealing the cash and the vehicle. The man abandoned the vehicle nearby and it was recovered, according to the report.
The suspect was described as wearing a black and gray jacket with a black hood, gray sweatpants and a camouflage mask.Police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775. A reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s identification and arrest, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.