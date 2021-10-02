In response to a recently-passed Texas abortion law, groups and organizations around the nation are holding protests against abortion restrictions. In Athens, a March for Reproductive Justice is to be held this Oct. 3, at 3 p.m.
On Sept. 1, 2021, the Texas law instating a ban on abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy went into effect. The Supreme Court, when faced with the option to block the law, chose to uphold it with a 5 to 4 vote, making this the most restrictive abortion law in the country.
Athens Reproductive Justice Collective, Women’s Health Support Awareness Project at UGA, Period Project at UGA and Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity at UGA are hosting the event.
They ask that Athens locals and UGA students join the national fight for abortion access and reproductive freedom by marching in solidarity.
“It's important that we, as a community, stand in solidarity against injustice,” said Vanisha Kudumuri, co-founder and policy chair for the Athens Reproductive Justice Collective. “I think it's really powerful to see what the community is able to do in terms of making sure that there's local action taken for this issue and providing a visual demonstration of how many people care about this issue.”
The march will begin in front of the Arch with two speakers, Kudumuri and Tori Ragan. Commissioner Mariah Parker and Areeba Hashmi will be speaking at the City Hall and the march will be concluded at Athens-Clarke County Courthouse with one final speaker, Asha Noorullah, Kudumuri said. Masks are highly encouraged at the event and will be offered for those who do not have one.
The organizers said that while it is an outside march, they would like for the event to be accessible and safe for all participants.